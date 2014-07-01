OCCK Transportation Closed for Thanksgiving, Reduced Hours on Black Friday

OCCK, Inc. Transportation, including Salina CityGo and 81 Connection, will be closed on Thursday, November 23, 2017 for Thanksgiving.

CityGo service will resume on Black Friday, November 24, 2017, with hours of operation from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with peak routes running.

Regional Paratransit service will only be running essential medical trips on Friday.

81 Connection will be running regular routes on Friday.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Saturday, November 25th.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.