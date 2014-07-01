OCCK Transportation and Salina CityGo Closed on Labor Day

Public transportation in Salina will not be running on Monday.

According to OCCK, the organization that runs the services, transportation will be closed on Monday in observation of Labor Day.

No vehicles will run on Monday, including Paratransit vans and buses, as well as Salina CityGo buses.

Transportation services will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday.

