NWS Update on Thursday Severe Weather

Forecasters are still anticipating a severe weather outbreak Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service in Wichita hosted a conference call event during the noon hour to discuss the developing situation.

According to the bureau, there could be two rounds of storms. Initially, storms will develop in Oklahoma mid-afternoon and move into Kansas. This first round of storms could impact the severity of a second round of storms that will develop a little later in the day around a dryline. It could diminish the tornado chances somewhat.

The bureau stressed that whether tornadoes develop or not, there is still a good possibility of dangerous severe weather including large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain that could cause flooding.

