“Now That’s Entertainment” Again

Two friends who share a common bond of a love for live music are working on a second season of the “Now That’s Entertainment” Salina summer concert series.

Last year Renee Hardesty and Tim Dixson revived the City of Salina’s “That’s Entertainment” concert series when officials went a different direction and discontinued it. The series featured five weeks of free, live concerts on the Eric Stein stage in Oakdale Park.

The re-energized and renamed “Now That’s Entertainment” series of concerts continued. It was one of the most successful seasons ever, capped off by a season ending concert that featured rocker Lita Ford.

The duo have been busy, and are preparing season two of “Now That’s Entertainment.”

Dixson tells KSAL News that they have a wide variety of shows again this year, including another national touring rock act. This year’s concert series is highlighted by 80s rockers Great White.

The 2017 concert series includes:

Paramount – Classic and 80s Rock

Anthony Gomes – Blues Rock

JC and The Live Version – Funk

Brady Weston Band – Country

Jack Russell’s Great White – 80s Rock

There is still one more act to announce as well, but details have not been finalized yet.

While the concerts are free to attend, they are not free for Hardesty and Dixson.

Hardesty tells KSAL News that last year they were able to secure a few sponsors, and at each show they accepted donations. Still, they did not break even.

They are currently in search of sponsors for the new season of shows. While a couple of sponsors from last year are again helping out, some cannot afford to give as much money. Any individuals or businesses interested in helping can contact either Renee Hardesty or Tim Dixson.