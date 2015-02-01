“Notice to Appear” For Police Event

Salina Police are hoping that a large number of people who received a “summons” with a “notice to appear” on it will show up at a special event this weekend. The department is hosting a fundraising event for its Salina Police Department Excellence Fund.

The fund, which is under the umbrella of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, was established in July of last year. Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson told KSAL News that it provides funding not otherwise available from traditional sources.

A fund raising event is planned for Saturday night:

Social Hour with Cash Bar at 5:30



BBQ Dinner catered by Hog Wild at 6:30



Silent Auction 6:00 – 8:00



Entertainment by “The Blades” 7:30 – 10:30





$25 Per Person – RSVP Required to Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson brad.nelson@salina.org

The Salina Police Department Excellence Fund was recently used to purchase a MotoShot Elite, a mobile shooting-range target. The $12,226 moving target system offers a unique way for officers to train on the range

