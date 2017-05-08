Noose Found on Kansas State University Campus

Associated Press - May 8, 2017 11:33 am

Police are asking people for information on a noose that was found on Kansas State University’s campus.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the Kansas State Office of Institutional Equity was notified of a noose hanging from a tree near King Hall on the Manhattan campus Friday.

Jeff Morris, the university’s vice president for communications and marketing, says he’s unsure if it’s an isolated incident or what motivated the event.

The noose is the latest in recent similar incidents at Kansas State. An anti-Semitic sign was posted on campus in April during Holocaust Remembrance Day. In response to that incident, university President Richard Myers says the school has also found signs denouncing other groups including black people.

The Kansas State Police Department has removed the noose and is investigating the incident.