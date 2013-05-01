No Jackpot But Smaller Powerball Kansas Prizes

Though the grand prize was not won in Kansas, don’t throw away your Powerball tickets just yet. The jackpot-winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was sold in Massachusetts, giving the winner a choice of a $758.7 million annuity, or $480.5 million in cash. This is the largest jackpot won by a single ticket of any lottery game in U.S. history.

The Powerball jackpot had been rolling since being hit in California June 10. During the roll, Kansas players won a $2 million Powerball prize, a $1 million prize and five $50,000 prizes, plus hundreds of thousands of smaller prizes.

In Wednesday’s drawing, Kansas players won more than $370,000 in prizes with a total of nearly 66,000 winning tickets, including more than 3,100 tickets with Power Play which quadrupled the players’ prizes.

The Kansas Lottery encourages all players to check their tickets! The winning numbers in the August 23 drawing were: 6-7-16-23-26 Powerball 4 Power Play 4.

In Wednesday night’s Hot Lotto drawing, two tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Hot Ball and are each worth $3,000. The tickets were both sold in south central Kansas. The winning numbers in Hot Lotto were: 17-32-35-36-47 Hot Ball 15.

The jackpots for the weekend are: