No Bombs Found

No one was hurt and no explosives were found after authorities searched a home in Salina Thursday afternoon.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, the Riley County bomb squad and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Federal Bureau of Investigation joined Salina Police inside an apartment at 124 E. Prescott at around 3:30pm to search for homemade bombs.

Captain Forrester tells KSAL News that an anonymous caller was concerned that 23-year-old Chase Coble possessed bomb making materials inside his apartment.

Investigators moved forward with a plan to search his property after learning he had been charged in Hutchinson last summer with criminal use of explosives in connection to a fire he allegedly set while mixing chemicals.

Police cordoned off about 3 blocks around the home and moved in.

No explosive materials were found but Chase was taken into custody after officers confiscated a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia left in plain view.