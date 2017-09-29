Newton Controls 2nd Half, Takes Down Central

Back on October 30, 2015, the Salina Central Mustangs handled Newton on the road.

Central was hoping for a similar result to end the losing skid, but the Railers dominated the second half, holding off the Mustangs 42-20 on homecoming night.

The first half looked to be a shootout. SC took the opening drive and scored three plays later. Junior tailback Taylon Peters found the end zone from 31-yards out to make it 7-0 with 10:40 to go in the first. Newton’s response was much slower, but the result was the same. Junior running back Jamieson Jones scored on a two-yard plunge to lock up the score at 7-7 with 7:11 remaining in the opening stanza.

Salina Central faced a long third down attempt on the next drive at the Newton 40-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Kavanagh faked a pitch to Peters and floated a pass to junior wide out Riley Counts down the middle for six points. The PAT was blocked, giving Central a 13-7 advantage late in the first. Newton didn’t need its second offensive drive to put up more points. Instead, senior Cailen Valdez took the ensuing kickoff 88 yards to the house. After one, Newton led 14-13.

The Mustangs had fourth and goal at the two and couldn’t punch it in. Central’s defense then forced the only punt of the first half. Following that, the Mustangs charged down the field and reclaimed the lead on a 13-yard run by Kavanagh. Newton’s final answer of the half proved to be the biggest as the Railers used a six-minute drive to grab a 21-20 cushion. Junior quarterback Colton Davis went to the goal line on a one-yard quarterback sneak.

In the second half, Newton used that momentum to put the Mustangs away. A five-minute drive resulted in a two-yard run to start the third quarter. Then the Railers took advantage on defense with junior linebacker Matt Seirer stripping Counts and returning the ball 40 yards for a score.

Kavanagh finished with 118 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Peters had 105 yards and a score.

Central dropped to 0-5, losing its 14th-straight game in the process. The Mustangs host Derby next Friday. Catch the game on 1150 KSAL.