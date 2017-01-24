Fox Anchor Discusses Book on KSAL

Photo courtesy Eisenhower Presidential Library

Fox News anchor Bret Baier’s new book about the Eisenhower-Kennedy presidential transition began with a golf date at the Augusta National in Georgia.

“I get to the clubhouse and they tell me I’m staying in the Eisenhower cabin,” Baier told listeners during the KSAL Morning News Tuesday.

A sleepless night led him to check out Ike’s memorabilia at the course and launched his journey back to 1961.

“I realized I cover politics and don’t really know that much about the Eisenhower presidency,” Baier said. “If I don’t, clearly my generation and younger doesn’t. History essentially started with Kennedy for a lot of people,” he said.

“So I really delved in.”

As part of his research, Baier visited the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene to focus on the efforts of Ike’s efforts to advise JFK after Eisenhower’s farewell speech and Kennedy’s inauguration.

Baier returns to Abilene on Thursday, February 2 to promote his new book, “Three Days in January: Dwight Eisenhower’s Final Mission.”

The free public lecture is at 7:30 p.m. in the Visitors Center Auditorium.