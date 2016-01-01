New Friday Night Live Season Set

A new season of Friday Night Live concerts are set to debut on Friday.

Friday Night Live is a series of arts and entertainment programming for Salina residents and visitors designed to increase attendance and participation in arts-related events and to strengthen partnerships with local business owners in the downtown arts district. On Friday evening, May 26, the Friday Night Live free concert features Me Like Bees. The show will take place in Campbell Plaza at 123 S. Santa Fe from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Me Like Bees is an American indie-rock band that hails from Joplin, Missouri. Formed in 2009, the band has traveled thousands of miles and played hundreds of shows across the nation. By 2013, the group had released their first full-length record “The Ides” by LoveWay Records, produced by Jeff Smith (Never Shout Never, Trust Company, Carter Hulsey). Me Like Bees tours and makes new fans wherever the band can. Its members have a passion for writing witty songs with complex, yet catchy melodies. Their influences include bands such as Modest Mouse, Arcade Fire and The White Stripes. In the case of inclement weather, the Friday evening concert will be moved to The Masonic Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe.

Me Like Bees also is the featured music group at the midday Festival Friday in the Park and Festival Medallion Quest launch event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park.