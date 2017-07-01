Salina’s Most Wanted January 2017

UPDATED 1/7/17
The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.
The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.
Those on the January list are wanted for crimes that include aggravated battery, battery of a law enforcement officer, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, making criminal threats, endangering a child, criminal restraint, burglary, theft, forgery, felony drug crimes, and more.
Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,434 criminals have been caught, and 354 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.
The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.
(Click Photos to Enlarge)
Mendy Melissa Befort – Felony Drug Crimes, Possession of Stolen Property, Theft, Obstruction
Jason Anthony Crank – Felony Drug Possession, Obstruction
Jason Dean Endsley – Felony Failure to Appear For Making Criminal Threats, Felony Theft, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana
Billarious Travon Gatlin – Felony Aggravated Assault
Molly Gene Griffin – Felony Possession of Meth
Cooper Bradley Hammersmith – Felony Drug Distribution, Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Kimberly Susan Hinkle – Felony Drug Possession
Zachary Cole Horyna – Felony Drug Possesion, Felony Domestic Battery
Kayla Dawn Huff – Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernilia
William Joseph Lonnie Hulsey – Felony Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana
Douglas Steven Jones – Felony Drug Possession, Theft, Aggravated Failure to Appear
Richard Ray Long – Felony Failure to Appear for Burglary, Theft, Possession of Meth, No Tax Stamp, Trespassing, Traffic Charges
Tyson Allen Marfise – Felony Theft
Kevin DeWayne Milton – Felony Possession of Meth
Agustin Christian Munguia – Felony Aggravated Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Failure to Appear for Traffic Violations
Fantasy Rachele Parker – Felony Drug Possession, Forgery, Theft by Deception, Aggravated Failure to Appear
Jose DeJesus Penado-Perez – Felony Battery, Criminal Restraint, Aggravated Assault, Making Criminal Threats, Violation of a Protection From Abuse Order
Wayne Kristopher Petty – Felony Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery, Violation of a Protection From Abuse Order
Brian Wade Quinn – Felony Criminal Threats X3
Joe Leos Quinones Jr. – Felony Criminal Threat, Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer X2
Maxwell Steven Scheffler – Felony Burgalry, Theft
Margo Lane Stevens – Felony Failure to Appear for Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Dahlten Kent Sweat – Felony Criminal Threat
Dustin Dean Tyler – Felony Child Endangerment X2, Possession of Stolen Property, Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer, Battery, Possesion of Drugs