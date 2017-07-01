Salina’s Most Wanted January 2017

UPDATED 1/7/17

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

Those on the January list are wanted for crimes that include aggravated battery, battery of a law enforcement officer, domestic violence battery, aggravated assault, making criminal threats, endangering a child, criminal restraint, burglary, theft, forgery, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,434 criminals have been caught, and 354 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

(Click Photos to Enlarge)