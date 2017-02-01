New CEO at Salina Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brother Big Sister of Salina has a new CEO.

According to the organization, Hayley Morrical will take charge of the Big Brothers Big Sisters team after her experience in the not for profit world at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. She spent the majority of her time planning events, creating fun new membership programs, making connections with local businesses, and building the Salina Area Young Professionals Group.

“I’m very excited to join another local organization with such a strong impact on the community and it’s young people. The team of staff, volunteers, and board members have been providing excellent programs and services for years. I’m thrilled to add my expertise and connections to the business community into the mix to continue on this strong tradition,” Said Hayley.

In addition to her work at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, Hayley is a member of the Konza Club Steering Committee, is involved in the Community Engagement Committee at the Salina Area United Way, travels to speak on millennial related topics. Hayley started a health initiative, Sweaty Swedes, in her hometown of Lindsborg to encourage lifelong exercise. One of her most recent accomplishments was along with her Leadership Salina teammates, Hayley raised funds to commission the new “Salina” mural on Santa Fe Ave. Hayley received her Bachelor’s degree from Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas.

Big Brothers Big Sister board of Director Ashley McArthur said, “The board will forever be grateful for the accomplishments of our previous CEO Michelle Peck. Peck not only made us the best Salina non for profit for the last 3 year, but also won numerous awards on a national level including Best Agency and Best Board of the Year. When interviewing for the new CEO the board felt it was important to find someone who would be able to continue that trend of excellence and supersede it. Hayley is joining a wonderful staff of accomplished individuals and bringing in a new infectious energy with a passion for giving back to the community and non-for profits. As a board we’re excited about the future of our agency”.