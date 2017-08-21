ksal.com

Neighbor Arrested in Brick Incident

KSAL Staff - August 21, 2017 11:13 am

A Salina man is accused of threatening his neighbor with a brick.

Police arrested 26-year-old Christopher Garrison on Saturday evening after officers were called to 1106 Hartford and the report of a man threatening his neighbor with a brick.

Police say around 6:20pm on Saturday, John Jacobs heard someone pounding on his front door.

He opened the door and found his porch empty – but the gate on his yard open. He told police he walked around his house and saw Garrison holding a brick over his head and was threatening to hurt him.

Garrison is now facing a charge of one count of aggravated assault.

Doug Clemens

August 21, 2017 at 12:44 pm

See if he were carrying one shot and no more neighbor.

 