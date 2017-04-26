Near-Drought Conditions Still Impacting Parts of Western Kansas
Associated Press - April 26, 2017 12:37 pm
Deep snow is melting into Western mountain streams, but some farmers and ranchers on the high plains are struggling amid a lengthy dry spell and the aftermath of destructive wildfires.
A swath of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas has been in a drought or near-drought condition for six months, putting some of the winter wheat crop in doubt.
Officials say last month’s wildfires killed more than 20,000 cattle and pigs across the four states.