Near-Drought Conditions Still Impacting Parts of Western Kansas

Associated Press - April 26, 2017 12:37 pm

Deep snow is melting into Western mountain streams, but some farmers and ranchers on the high plains are struggling amid a lengthy dry spell and the aftermath of destructive wildfires.

A swath of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas has been in a drought or near-drought condition for six months, putting some of the winter wheat crop in doubt.

Officials say last month’s wildfires killed more than 20,000 cattle and pigs across the four states.

