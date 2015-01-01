Museum to Host Community Listening Sessions

The Smoky Hill Museum is undergoing master planning and needs the community’s input.

Two open meetings have been scheduled for May 11. The first is at 2:30 pm and the second is at 5:30 pm.

Facilitators from Wichita State University’s Community Engagement Institute will be facilitating the two- hour meetings to determine how the Museum can better serve the people of and visitors to Salina. Refreshments will be served.

Participants can openly share their opinions about what they like and don’t like about the Museum; what stories they would like told; what they would like to see, do and hear at the Museum; and what kind of things hold the Museum back. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your voice heard.