KSAL Staff - May 8, 2017 11:22 am

Salina Police are investigating a residential break in at 610 Duvall over the weekend.

Police report sometime between 8pm Saturday and 10am Sunday, thieves forced open the front door and stole a 60-inch LG television worth $2,000.

Police say owner Eric Walters is still working with officers in detailing the number of tools taken from his home valued at $12,000.

Total loss and damage in the case is listed at $14,050.