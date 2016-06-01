Mowery Clinic Expanding, Renovating

Drs. Rajan Mehta, Leslie Ablard, David Dennis, Cierra Johnson, Kenosha Hobson, Jeffrey Knox, David Prendergast, Seth Vernon, Curtis Kauer, David Battin, Natalie Morgan, Joel Parriott, Brian Pavey, Steven Groene, David Smith, and Karil Bellah. (courtesy photo)

A Salina medical facility is expanding, and undergoing a major renovation.

According to Mowery Clinic, in an effort to better serve patients, they have begun a complete floor to ceiling renovation of the main building located at 737 E. Crawford St. in Salina.

As of July, Mowery Clinic has hired four new physicians and added a Family Medicine Department. The new facility will increase space for the Family Medicine department, as well as provide room for new services.

Additionally, they have started construction for a new 9,000 square foot OBGYN facility between their main and west buildings.

They expect both the renovation and new construction to be completed within the next 12-18 months.

