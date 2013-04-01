Motorist Suffers Minor Injury on Old 40 Highway

A Solomon man was traveling on Old 40 Highway in eastern Saline County when a loose piece of metal from a passing semi struck and shattered the windshield.

Robert Billinger was traveling west near the intersection of Old 40 and Gypsum Valley in his gold Chevy Impala.

Headed eastbound on Old 40 was a silver International semi truck driven by Sylvester Jackson, 36, Junction City.

When the two passed each other on the highway, an unknown metal object fell from the semi and struck the windshield of the Impala; shattering the windshield.

Billinger suffered cuts on his face from the shattered glass.

He then turned around to flag down the truck driver in Solomon to alert him of what happened.

Jackson was hauling scrap metal and was cited for failing to secure load.

Billinger was not sent to the hospital with his minor injury.