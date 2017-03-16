ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 76 °F

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 76 °F | Lo: 48 °F

Friday

Hi: 73 °F 

Lo: 37 °F

Saturday

Hi: 70 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Sunday

Hi: 87 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Monday

Hi: 65 °F 

Lo: 41 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 60 °F 

Lo: 41 °F

Martinellis Little Italy
KSN

Motion to Dismiss Part of Kansas State Title IX Case Denied

Associated Press - March 16, 2017 10:04 am

KSU Photo

A federal judge has dismissed part of a Title IX lawsuit filed against Kansas State by two women who allege they were raped at off-campus fraternity houses.

The court dismissed the claims of one former Kansas State student because her alleged assault occurred at a private apartment complex.

But U.S. Judge Julie Robinson denied Kansas State’s motion to dismiss the part of the lawsuit that deals with off-campus fraternity houses.

The two students say in their lawsuit the university didn’t investigate when they reported they were raped in off-campus fraternities. They argued the university has substantial control over off-campus fraternities and are required to investigate.

Kansas State has argued laws don’t require the university to investigate sexual assaults when they happen off campus.


Associated Press information from: The Manhattan Mercury

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Brandy’s Pampered paws
 