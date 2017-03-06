More Westar Crews Headed to Help in Florida

Westar Energy line trucks are parked Saturday in Orlando, Fla., along with those of contracting companies. Monday crews reported to the Miami area, where they will start restoring power following. Hurricane Irma has left more than 5.5 million people without electricity.

More help from Kansas is headed to Florida to help restore power. Eight more Westar Energy crews left Kansas Monday morning and are Florida bound. They are expected to arrive in Florida on Tuesday night.

Last Thursday, eight Westar crews headed to Florida, and arrived in Orlando early Saturday. Those eight crews reported to a Miami suburb Monday.

Westar Energy crews are assisting Florida Power & Light. FPL has more than 18,000 workers helping to restore power. Around midday the Associated Press reported that more than 5.5 million people in Florida are without electricity.

Home offices for first Westar contingent (Left Kansas Sept. 7)

Wichita

El Dorado

Pittsburg

Emporia

Salina

Topeka (2 crews)

Atchison

Home offices for second Westar contingent (Left Kansas Sept. 11)

Marysville

Hutchinson

Topeka

Lawrence

Leavenworth

Parsons

Wichita

Newton

In addition, about 290 contractors, who normally assist Westar Energy, are also headed to Florida. These include about 140 linemen and 150 tree trimmers.

Westar Energy is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group, which enables them to call upon neighboring utilities and their contractors to help restore service after a significant

event such as a severe storm. In return, we assist neighboring utilities when they are in need. In the event of catastrophic damage utilities reach out for assistance from across the nation.

