More Students at Bethany College

Bethany College photo

Enrollment is up at Bethany College in Lindsborg.

According to the school, Bethany College total full-time student enrollment for fall semester 2017 has seen an increase of 15% from last year. At the start of classes, 717 full-time students are enrolled. The college also announced recently the largest freshmen and transfer student groups in their history. Last year, new student groups were the largest in 22 years.

“We are thrilled,” said President Will Jones. “It is exciting to see more and more students want the transformative experience that our faculty, staff, and coaches offer. Bethany graduates are known for being successful professionals who love God and love people. We expect to continue to grow our full-time enrollment, help more students to be successful, and assist our local communities with their goals.”

With the largest new student group in the history of the college, the energy is unmistakable. “There is a definite excitement all over campus,” said Matt Pfannenstiel, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid. “Our large incoming class, thanks to faculty, staff, coaches as well as alumni and friends of the college, shows that Bethany is growing and thriving. Beyond the numbers, I am most proud about the high quality of students who now call Bethany home.”

This year, there are full-time students from 37 states and almost 20 countries. Even with this increased enrollment, with less than 1,000 students overall on campus, Bethany offers a close-knit living and learning experience.

“I chose Bethany above other schools for one major reason: community,” says Matthew Slusser, incoming freshman and pre-med major from Cheney, KS. “Bethany was the farthest school I looked at. However, when I stepped on campus for the first time I felt the power that community has on the college and in Lindsborg.”

The two largest majors represented among freshmen and transfers are Business and Biology. Bethany alumni serve as entrepreneurs, doctors, pastors, artists, teachers, attorneys, researches, coaches and in dozens of other professions in cities and towns across the country. They are servant leaders striving to transform their home communities and beyond. Bethany College seeks to further this trend by inspiring incoming students to aspire to lives of significance.

Currently, admissions representatives are attending college fairs and visiting high schools. For more information on Bethany’s admissions and scholarship opportunities, visit www.bethanylb.edu or call (800) 826-2281 x 8113.