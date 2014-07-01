More Arrests Expected in Motel Assault

A man and woman wanted in connection to a beating at a Salina motel last month were found driving the victim’s car in Wichita.

Deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Robert Roberts and 21-year-old Angel Adams on Wednesday in east Wichita after investigators in Salina shared surveillance photos of the two.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that back on August 22, Roberts and Adams along with another man and woman attacked 69-year-old Larry Long of Hays while he was in his room at the Red Carpet Inn at 222 E. Diamond Drive.

The four allegedly beat the man and stole his wallet, computer, phone and his 2000 Cadillac Seville.

Roberts and Adams are now facing multiple charges that could include aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and theft.

Captain Forrester says the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are anticipated.

