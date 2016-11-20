More Arctic Cold Coming

After several days of relatively mild weather with daily highs reaching into the 50s, arctic cold is on its way.

According to the National Weather Service, an arctic front will usher much colder air south across the region this week. High temperatures will reach the 30s Tuesday, with 20s Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens, with breezy north winds supporting sub-zero wind chills during the early morning over mainly the northern half of Kansas.

Along with the cold, areas of light snow or flurries are possible Wednesday night and Thursday. Minimal accumulations are expected.

A warming trend should arrive by the weekend.