Moran Meets With Deployed Kansas Soldiers

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has a busy Labor Day Weekend, traveling to multiple countries to meet with Kansas soldiers.

According to Moran’s Office, the Senator traveled with Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy to Poland, Germany and Afghanistan to meet with U.S. Army soldiers, to assess their efforts in the European Deterrence Initiative, and to discuss plans for executing the administration’s strategy for Afghanistan.

“It was a privilege to travel overseas alongside Acting Secretary McCarthy to visit with soldiers and to listen to their experiences serving in Germany, Poland and Afghanistan,” said Sen. Moran. “The soldiers I met with are proud of their service and they see the difference they are making. I was honored to share my gratitude and appreciation on behalf of Kansans for their service to our nation. It was particularly memorable to meet with soldiers from Kansas, who exemplify Kansans’ love for family, state and country.”

“Part of my focus on this visit was to gather more information regarding the United States’ presence in Afghanistan and to determine whether we are on a path to success,” Sen. Moran continued. “I met with General John W. Nicholson – the Commander for all U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan – to gain his insight regarding the enduring challenges in relation to the longest war in our nation’s history. There are major changes occurring, and this is a country that, under new leadership, is on the move toward a better outcome. There are 21 terrorist organizations concentrated in Afghanistan, and I believe we have an obligation to protect American lives from terrorists who still wish to harm us. Therefore, Afghanistan is where the war on terrorism has to be fought. Gen. Nicholson’s strong leadership, combined with the dedication of our servicemembers and strategically crafted diplomatic solutions, will further enable an Afghan government that is fully committed to fight and to win. I was honored to be among such selfless warriors, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will work to make certain they are trained, ready and equipped to face a number of threats against our nation.”

Sen. Moran met with several Kansas soldiers in Poland including SSG Joseph Nilges from Manhattan, SSG Kerry Lawson from Junction City, SGT Joshua Throener from Junction City, SGT Darbyzackery Comer from Manhattan and SPC Vivian Gianelloni from Manhattan. T

This was Sen. Moran’s fourth visit to Afghanistan as a member of Congress.

