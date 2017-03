Salina Police are investigating a stolen moped from an apartment.

Peggy Tsai, 49, says her Bronc moped went missing from her apartment at 129 N. Front.

Tsai says the moped, which was stored on the side of the apartment, disappeared between March 25th at 8 A.M. and 4 P.M. on March 27th when she noticed it was missing.

Tsai has the keys and disconnected the battery to the black and blue moped.

The moped is valued at $1,000.