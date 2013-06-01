UPDATE: Missing Monkey Dies

When last seen, this marmoset monkey was wearing a pink diaper. (WSU Photo)

A marmoset monkey that was loose on the Wichita State University campus has died. She was found by a WSU employee at around 10 a.m. outside Eck Stadium. The animal was brought inside to try to warm it up, but she was unresponsive.

The University Police Department and the owner were subsequently notified. The owner took the monkey to a veterinarian, where she was pronounced dead.

The marmoset had been last seen at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Lot 10 near the Corbin Education Center.

—

Original – A monkey might be loose on the campus of one of the largest colleges in Kansas. The Wichita State University Police Department reports that a marmoset monkey may be loose on campus.

When last seen at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Lot 10 near the Corbin Education Center, the monkey was wearing a pink diaper.

The marmoset is the pet of a Wichita State student.

The animal is tame and not believed to be dangerous — but if the animal is seen, people are encouraged not to interact with it and to immediately call the University Police Department at 316-978-3450.