Money Stolen from Vehicle

Money and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle on March 8th.

Kenny Hancock, 65, says that he was robbed of approximately $500 from his Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Hancock believes that the money was taken from his vehicle while he was at the Salina YMCA, however, he didn’t realize that the cash and credit cards had been taken until he had made other stops around town.

Hancock says that he thinks he left his Jeep unlocked during the time of the theft.

There was no sign of forced entry.

There are no suspects at this time.