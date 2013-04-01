Mom’s Pot Found in Baby’s Crib

Police find a box of marijuana in a baby’s bed and charge the mother of five with endangering her children.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a concerned neighbor contacted police about a disturbance inside a home at 879 Navaho Ave. on Saturday around 5pm.

Police arrested 25-year-old Alexandria Moreno on multiple charges after officers found her intoxicated and said she was unable to care for her children who were outside in a fenced yard.

Police also found a 6-month old baby sleeping in a crib with a box of pot hidden under a blanket.

Moreno is now facing multiple drug charges after officers seized 97.2 grams of marijuana in the box, and other small amounts of pot packaged for sale.

She will also face additional charges for distribution within 1,000 feet of a school which is nearby Sunset Elementary.

The children who range from 6-years old to 6-months old were placed in protective custody and no one was hurt.