Mom, Son Die After Falling Into Icy Kansas Pond

KAKE photo

Authorities say a California mother and her 8-year-old son visiting Kansas relatives died after being pulled from an icy pond.

Investigators have not publicly identified the victims of the drowning Friday afternoon at Pack Park in central Kansas’ Moundridge.

The woman’s 43-year-old husband managed to stay above the water and ice and was rescued. He was treated at a hospital.

Ron Blaylock, Moundridge’s fire chief, said rescue efforts were slowed by the fact his volunteer fire department didn’t have a boat and had to summon one from elsewhere.

Details of why the victims were on the pond were not immediately disclosed.