Misspelling on Wichita water tower gets corrected

A spelling mistake on a water tower in Wichita that drew national attention and a lot of laughs has been corrected.

A spelling mistake on a water tower in Wichita that drew national attention and a lot of laughs has been corrected.

The water tower on Wichita State University campus carried the name Wichita Staty Universite” for a few hours on Friday before it was corrected.

Alan King, the city’s public works and utilities director, said the incorrect words went up late Thursday as workers continued a project to add layers of protective paint to the tower.

The Wichita Eagle reports workers from an Ohio construction company contracted to do the work had individual templates for each letter and somehow inadvertently switched the last letters of “State” and “University.

The contractor’s supervisor noticed the error early Friday and it was fixed by noon.

—

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com.