Missing Truck Found Torched

A missing Salina pickup truck turned up in the western Kansas county of Gove County.

However, the Gove County Sheriff’s office found the truck completely burnt up.

The 2001 Ford Ranger Pickup truck belonged to Bradley Coombs, 21, a student at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Coombs last saw the truck at 8 A.M. on March 27th and reported it missing at 3 P.M.

The Gove County Sheriff’s office found the smoldering truck later on in the day.

The pickup truck was valued at $9,000.