Missing Salina Teen Sought

Guage Peterson has not been seen since January 23rd.

Family and friends are searching for a Salina teen who has been missing since late January.

According to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children, 15-year-old Guage Peterson is missing.

Peterson is a white male. He is 5′ 8″ tall, and weighs 170 pounds.

Peterson may wear glasses. He has a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with any formation on Guage Peterson is asked to call 911, call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or call Salina Police at 785-826-7210.