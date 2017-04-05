ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 57 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 57 °F | Lo: 36 °F

Thursday

Hi: 61 °F 

Lo: 35 °F

Friday

Hi: 66 °F 

Lo: 53 °F

Saturday

Hi: 78 °F 

Lo: 63 °F

Sunday

Hi: 75 °F 

Lo: 50 °F

Monday

Hi: 61 °F 

Lo: 42 °F

Sankey Auto
KSN

Missing Salina Teen Sought

Associated Press - April 5, 2017 5:06 pm

Guage Peterson has not been seen since January 23rd.

Family and friends are searching for a Salina teen who has been missing since late January.

According to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children, 15-year-old Guage Peterson is missing.

Peterson is a white male. He is 5′ 8″ tall, and weighs 170 pounds.

Peterson may wear glasses. He has a tattoo on his right arm.

Peterson has not been seen since January 23rd.

Anyone with any formation on Guage Peterson is asked to call 911, call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or call Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

 

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 