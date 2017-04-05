Missing Salina Teen Sought
Associated Press - April 5, 2017 5:06 pm
Guage Peterson has not been seen since January 23rd.
Family and friends are searching for a Salina teen who has been missing since late January.
According to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children, 15-year-old Guage Peterson is missing.
Peterson is a white male. He is 5′ 8″ tall, and weighs 170 pounds.
Peterson may wear glasses. He has a tattoo on his right arm.
Anyone with any formation on Guage Peterson is asked to call 911, call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or call Salina Police at 785-826-7210.