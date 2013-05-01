Missing Salina Man Sought

Family and friends are trying to locate a Salina man who left for a trip in late July and apparently never made it to his destination.

According to Kansas Missing and Unsolved, 30-year-old Joseph Whitaker left Salina on a Greyhound bus on July 25th, headed to Denver. During a stop in Colby he contacted a friend. He told her he could call again once he reached Denver.

Whitaker has not been heard from since making the call from Colby.

Anyone with information on Joseph Whitaker’s disappearance, or where he might be, is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.