KSN

‘Missing’ Pilot Explains Actions after Crash

Associated Press - March 6, 2017 11:41 am

Authorities were stumped when a damaged fixed-wing plane was found after an apparent crash landing in a field near Roxbury, Kansas, with no sign of the pilot.

On Saturday, the pilot, Randy Shannon, a businessman from Drexel, Missouri, solved the mystery.

He told The Kansas City Star  the crash happened Thursday as he tried to land on a roadway near Roxbury, intending to glide to a parking spot.
Because he wasn’t hurt and no property was damaged, Shannon walked into Roxbury, told someone what happened and went to a business meeting. Later, he was taken to an airport where he had a truck and drove home.

He says he called federal and aviation officials to report the crash. In hindsight, he says he also should have notified local authorities.

