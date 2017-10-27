Minneapolis Season Ends With Loss

The Minneapolis Lions season concluded on Thursday night at home losing, 52-14, to the Beloit Trojans. Senior Evan Keating led the way with 21 carries for 218 yards and two scores for Minneapolis, but fell short against the Trojans.

Keating open the game scoring on a 73-yard touchdown run just 1:16 into the ballgame to put the Lions up 7-0. Beloit would answer on their opening drive with a 35-yard touchdown heave from Quarterback Hunter Gray to Carson Cox. The Trojans would miss the extra point and Minneapolis led, 7-6, with 8:19 left in the first quarter.

Beloit continued to extend their lead in the first half scoring 22 unanswered points, including a 25-yard touchdown pass from Gray to Hunter Smith with 7:59 to play in the second quarter. The touchdown was the first of three between Gray and Smith in the ballgame.

Minneapolis would score again in the second quarter with Keating, who drove it to the endzone from 47 yards out at the 6:03 mark to make the score, 28-14. That score would remain the same by halftime.

Gray opened the second half for Beloit with a 34-yard touchdown throw to Smith only a 1:29 into the third quarter. Beloit led, 36-14, after three quarters.

The Lions had 354 yards of offense in the game including 288 yards of those on the ground. Senior Quarterback Trent Brubaker was 4-for-11 passing for 66 yards.

Minneapolis finished the season with a 2-7 record.