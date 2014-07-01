Million and Hundred Dollar Lottery Winners in Kansas

Kansas has a new millionaire, and multiple $100 winners following Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing

According to the Kansas Lottery, one ticket matched the first five Powerball numbers, but not the Powerball to win the $1 million cash prize.

The winning numbers for the February 22 drawing are: 10-13-28-52-61 Powerball 2.

The winning ticket was sold in northeast Kansas, which includes the following 21 counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris and the northern half of Lyon.

Players have 365 days from the date of a drawing to claim Powerball and other draw game prizes.

Along with the million dollar winner in Kansas, there were also 44 tickets sold that are $100 winners.

The Powerball jackpot was won in Indiana for $435.3 million. Last night’s jackpot was the first won in 2017 and the 7th largest in Powerball history. The Powerball jackpot returns to $40 million, with a cash option of $24.2 million for Saturday night’s drawing.