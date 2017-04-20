Mill Awakens Saturday, Sunday

Sharon Entz, leads a group tour at Smoky Valley Roller Mill in Lindsborg last year.

Millers will operate a time machine made of wood, metal and leather this weekend in Lindsborg.

The Old Mill Museum is once again hosting Millfest on Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th with tours beginning at 9am Saturday.

“You go though with a group of about eight people and the tours are continuous through the day,” said Lorna Nelson Director of the Old Mill Museum.

“People are just fascinated not only with the process but just how beautiful everything is.”

The Smoky Valley Roller Mills began milling flour in 1898 using the river for power to run the operation and then switched to electricity by the 1940’s before closing it’s doors in the 1950’s.

Now the restored mill is a time piece for students and history buffs to enjoy and learn from. The two day event features regional musicians, craft demonstrations along with food from Shelly D’s.

Adults are $2, Ages 6-12 $1 and Under 6 get in Free.

Visitors must be 13-years old to tour the mill while it is operating.