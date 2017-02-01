Metal Detectors, Guards Likely at KU Events

The University of Kansas is likely to use security measures such as metal detectors at Allen Fieldhouse and Memorial Stadium beginning in the fall.

The change comes as a law that requires Kansas universities to allow concealed handguns on campuses begins July 1. Guns can be banned in buildings where the universities provide other security, such as the metal detectors.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports details are not final but Kansas expects to ban guns from athletic events where more than 5,000 people are expected to attend.

Deputy athletics director Sean Lester says fans attending Jayhawk men’s basketball games will likely encounter wands and portable metal detectors before they enter. The number of entrances also might be reduced.

Similar measures are expected for football games at Memorial Stadium.