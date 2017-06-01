Medical Issue Makes Sheriff Dog Retire

A medical condition is prompting the Saline County Sheriff’s Office to retire its canine.

According to the agency,in late October Sheriff’s K-9 “Leroy” was demonstrating unsteadiness on his feet. The veterinarian ran numerous tests and found that he had developed a spinal column issue and that required an immediate retirement.

K-9 Leroy started with the Sheriff’s Office in April of 2010 as the partner of now Captain Jim Hughes. In August of 2012 he was partnered with Deputy Craig Norris.

During K-9 Leroy’s service he was deployed 426 times for vehicle searches resulting in taking a large quantity of illegal narcotics from the streets. He was also used 124 times for public demonstrations for schools, civic groups and other training venues. During his service he is credited with the tracking and apprehension of 4 individuals.

Leroy had a strong drive to work, earning several awards in several competitions at various K-9 Certifications.

A replacement K-9 is expected to be in the area of $10,000. As this is not something that is in the Sheriff’s Office Budget, they are asking the public for donations so that they can replace Leroy and keep the K-9 program going.

Donations can be directed to:

Saline County Sheriff K-9 Fund

251 N 10th St.

Salina, KS 67401

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.