Meat From Cattle Killed in Crash to be Donated

Kansas Highway Patrol photo via Trooper Ben Gardner social media

Meat from nearly a half dozen cows that died following a cattle truck rollover accident in McPherson County will be donated to those impacted by recent wildfires in the area.

According to the Kansas highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 6:30 in the morning on Thursday. A semi hauling cattle rolled over onto its side on K-61 Highway at the junction with I-135 McPherson County. None of the cattle escaped.

According to the agency, there were 48 cows in the semi trailer. Three cows died at the scene, and two others had to be euthanized due to injuries.

Meat from the cattle will be processed, and go to those impacted by the recent wildfires including both firefighters and victims.

An estimated 626,000 acres have burned in the last few days. Clark and Comanche Counties account for about 502,000 of those acres, setting a record for the most widespread single fire in the state.

The truck driver in the Thursday morning crash was not hurt.