McPherson Man Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Kansas prosecutor says the death penalty "is on the table" in the case of two people who investigators say fled to Mexico as suspects in a triple homicide last October.

A McPherson man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for at least 25 years for felony murder.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 47-year-old Samuel Nelson Darrah was sentenced on Tuesday in McPherson County District Court by Judge John B. Klenda.

Darrah pleaded no contest in November 2016 to one count of felony murder, one count of attempted aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery. The convictions stemmed from crimes that occurred in November 2014 in connection with the death of James Amery Croft.

Two co-defendants, Clinton Bascue, who was sentenced in July 2015 to life in prison, and Kamra Farrell, who was sentenced in April 2016 to nearly 27 years in prison, were also convicted in connection with these crimes.

The case was investigated by the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant Attorney General Adam Zentner of Schmidt’s office and McPherson County Attorney Torrance Parkins prosecuted the case.