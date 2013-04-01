McPherson County Crash Sends Four to the Hospital

The crash happened in the area of Coronado Heights.

Four young adults were sent to the hospital in Salina following a single vehicle rollover in northern McPherson County on Tuesday afternoon.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that a 1996 Ford Explorer was driving on a gravel road near the Coronado Heights landmark on the Saline-McPherson County border, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV, which had five occupants, entered the south ditch and rolled over.

Four of the occupants in the vehicle were taken to the hospital, including the driver, identified as 18-year-old Logan Hubenett of McPherson.

All four sent to the hospital were treated and released.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident.