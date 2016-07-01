Masonic Center to be Renovated, Innovated

A nearly century-old Salina landmark building will be renovated and innovated after being donated to a recently formed local foundation.

The Masonic Center building, which was up for sale, has instead been donated to the Salina Innovation Foundation. According to the foundation, the Masonic board Friday night voted unanimously to make the donation.

The Salina Innovation Foundation is the brainchild of Salinans Mary Landes and Amanda Michaelis. Its vision is “to protect and endow the Masonic Center building, and infuse it with new spirit and life.”

According to the foundation, Salina’s current revitalization has been fueled in large part by the success of local entrepreneurs. Their mission is to use the Masonic Center to foster the next generation of innovators.

This historic space has been private, and a mystery to most Salinans for decades. They plan to now allow the public to appreciate and enjoy the center for visual, performing, and culinary arts as well as private celebrations.

Potential uses of the facility include:

1st Floor:

Marble Atrium uses:

Local Art Gallery

Artist Loft Spaces

Private Events

Weddings

Meeting Space

Cultural Arts Performance Space

Lectures

Yoga & Meditation Classes

Commercial Kitchen:

Culinary Classes & Internships

Restaurant Incubation – try your idea in our space

Food Cart / seasonal on the front landing

Kitchen for Hire (bringing this back!)

Local Food Tastings and Events

2nd Floor:

Co-Working @ Salina Innovation

We are building a community of innovators, thinkers and dreamers. Find quiet or collaboration in our co-working space. Comfortable spaces to

spread out and work. Fast WiFi, Business Mentors, Technology Bar, Workshops, Lunch & Learns, Networking Events, Startup Resources.

3rd Floor: 1200 seat theater with large parquet wood dance floor.

Local musicians, performers, poets, singers and dancers, you have a stage!

Weddings

Private Events

Ballroom Dance Classes

Photography Backdrop

Local Lectures

School Music Performances

Other spaces:

Maker-Spaces and Artist Lofts

Recording Studio

Indoor Farmers Market

Private Rooms for

Music Lessons

Therapy Sessions

Photography and Video Studios

The Kansas Sampler Foundation nominated the facility as one of the “8 Wonders of Kansas Architecture”, and described its history in the nomination.

The Masonic Center (formerly known as the Masonic Temple) was started in 1922 and completed in 1927. “The Landmark of the Valley” is widely famed for its Ionic columns and row of copper gargoyles along the roof line.

The rectangular concrete building is clad in Indiana limestone and Tennessee marble and measures 125 feet by 170 feet. Its monumental size and simplified classical form projects a sense of importance, permanence, and stability. The fluted Ionic columns each measure 42 feet with five foot diameters. A row of copper gargoyles some 86 feet above the ground form the cornice surrounding the entire rooftop.

Bronze doors, art glass chandeliers and windows and “angelwing” mirror marble wainscoting highlight the inside. Ornate egg and dart molding found near the ceiling throughout the building symbolizes Life and Death. The Center was designed around its magnificent third floor auditorium, which features a 36-foot high ceiling and has a seating capacity of 1,200 people. The elevated stage contains 104 century-old, hand-painted scenery drops that provide background for stage activities.

The Salina Masonic Center was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 2000.

The innovation foundation says that the space has been incredibly well preserved, but needs upgrades for accessibility and contemporary uses. As soon as October 1st they will launch the kitchen-for-hire, co-working space, maker-space and begin making much needed repairs to the building.

