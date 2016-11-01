Marshall to Begin May Listening Tour in Salina

Congressman Roger Marshall will begin his May Listening Tour on Wednesday, May 9. Constituents are encouraged to attend and ask questions. This will make 25 listening tour stops this year, separate from other public events attended.

“I’m looking forward to returning to complete more Listening Tour stops in May,” Congressman Marshall said. “We have covered a lot of ground, and chatted with a lot of folks so far this year, and I look forward to continuing these conversations.”

Tour Schedule:

Salina

Tuesday, May 9, 7:30 am – Salina Chamber of Commerce Annex, 120 W. Ash

Belleville

Tuesday, May 9, 5:30 p.m. – Belleville City Hall, council meeting room, 1819 L St.

Washington

Wednesday, May 10, 8 a.m. – Washington County Hospital, 304 E. 3rd St.

Marysville

Wednesday, May 10, 12 p.m. – Landoll Lanes, 2005 Center St.

Wamego

Wednesday, May 10, 5:30 p.m. – Iron Clad, 427 Lincoln Ave.

La Crosse

Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. – Kansas Barbed Wire Museum, Conference Center, 120 1st St.