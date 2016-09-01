Marshall Has Not Yet Begun to Fight

The inability of Republicans to repeal and replace the affordable care act has some legislators in DC vowing to still try to come up with an alternative healthcare plan, while others are throwing in the towel.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has insisted that they will still try to repeal “Obamacare.”

Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall, who represents Kansas’s 1st Congressional District, is among those who are vowing fight on. The Congressman told KSAL News on Tuesday afternoon “I’m not quitting, I’m not done, I’ve not yet even begun to fight.” Marshall said that he can’t believe that it has been so hard for lawmakers to come up with a better plan. “People are being so selfish,” he added.

http://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Roger-Marshall-Not-Yet-Begun-to-Fight-II.mp3

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, though, is among those who are giving up on the issue for now. He says “Obamacare” will stay in place after House Republicans failed to pass an alternative last week. McConnell indicated there are no plans in the Senate take up the issue.

The Kentucky Republican told reporters Tuesday that “It’s pretty obvious we were not able in the House to pass a replacement. Our Democratic friends ought to be pretty happy about that because we have the existing law in place and I think we’re just going to have to see how that works out.”

But McConnell said: “I want to thank the president and the speaker, they went all-out to try to pass repeal and replacement, sorry that didn’t work.”