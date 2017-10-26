Marquette Hosting a “Haunted Hike”

The town of Marquette is getting in to the Halloween spirit. The small McPherson County community will be hosting a HauntedHike that is put on by the Marquette Lions’ Club.

The Haunted Hike is slated for Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The hike will take place at the Wolverine Sports Complex, 310 Harold St., in Marquette.

Children ages 11 and under are free to attend the event, while everyone ages 12 and up is $5.

The money from the event will be placed back in to the Marquette community and its residents.

