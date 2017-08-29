Marion Police Officer’s Certification Revoked

Kansas has revoked the certification of a former police officer after a government watchdog’s complaint about his 1995 California misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence.

State regulators finalized on Tuesday the order against former Marion police officer Michael A. Stone.

He did not immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment.

A complaint filed by blogger Lee White with the Commission on Peace Officers Standards and Training alleged the conviction disqualifies Stone from serving as a police officer. The commission said its decision was based on Stone’s domestic abuse conviction.

Stone’s ex-wife filed a protection from abuse petition in 2006 in Kansas that was dismissed.

Stone previously worked as a corrections officer at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, as a Butler County Sheriff’s Department deputy and as police chief in Florence.