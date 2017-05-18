Man with Sword Arrested in Topeka for Attempted Robbery

Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested after trying to rob a Topeka bank with a sword.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the man was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on Tuesday in connection with an attempted robbery earlier that day.

A police statement says the man walked into a Bank of America branch “wearing a sword housed in a scabbard.” No injuries were reported.

Lt. Colleen Stuart says the man surrendered the weapon to a security guard at the bank and was taken to police headquarters for questioning before being booked into jail.