ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 75 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 °F | Lo: 59 °F

Friday

Hi: 67 °F 

Lo: 46 °F

Saturday

Hi: 63 °F 

Lo: 45 °F

Sunday

Hi: 75 °F 

Lo: 55 °F

Monday

Hi: 73 °F 

Lo: 53 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 67 °F 

Lo: 49 °F

Roofline Consulting
Paul McCartney

Man with Sword Arrested in Topeka for Attempted Robbery

Associated Press - May 18, 2017 12:58 pm

Police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested after trying to rob a Topeka bank with a sword.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the man was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on Tuesday in connection with an attempted robbery earlier that day.

A police statement says the man walked into a Bank of America branch “wearing a sword housed in a scabbard.” No injuries were reported.

Lt. Colleen Stuart says the man surrendered the weapon to a security guard at the bank and was taken to police headquarters for questioning before being booked into jail.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 