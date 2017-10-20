Man Wanted in Barton Co. Arrested in Salina

A domestic disturbance ends with the arrest of a man wanted on a warrant in Barton County.

Salina Police officers were called to an apartment at 1310 E. North Street at 2:35am Wednesday morning after a 39-year-old woman called for help.

When police arrived the woman told officers her boyfriend had ran away. But after a quick search of the apartment police found 25-year-old Alex LaRussa hiding in a closet.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that LaRussa initially gave officers a fake name, but paperwork in the home led officers to his true identity.

He was taken into custody and will now face charges for aggravated robbery in Barton County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.