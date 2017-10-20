ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 75 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 °F | Lo: 49 °F

Thursday

Hi: 82 °F 

Lo: 59 °F

Friday

Hi: 76 °F 

Lo: 66 °F

Saturday

Hi: 73 °F 

Lo: 45 °F

Sunday

Hi: 68 °F 

Lo: 49 °F

Monday

Hi: 74 °F 

Lo: 50 °F

Salinas Womens Cliinic
election 2017

Man Wanted in Barton Co. Arrested in Salina

KSAL Staff - October 18, 2017 10:55 am

A domestic disturbance ends with the arrest of a man wanted on a warrant in Barton County.

Salina Police officers were called to an apartment at 1310 E. North Street at 2:35am Wednesday morning after a 39-year-old woman called for help.

When police arrived the woman told officers her boyfriend had ran away. But after a quick search of the apartment police found 25-year-old Alex LaRussa hiding in a closet.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that LaRussa initially gave officers a fake name, but paperwork in the home led officers to his true identity.

He was taken into custody and will now face charges for aggravated robbery in Barton County.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 